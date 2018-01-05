FAAN Installs CCTV Cameras At Airports

The Federal Airport Authority of Nigeria (FAAN) has urged airport users to be mindful of the Closed- Circuit Television (CCTV) cameras at the nation’s airports.

FAAN in a statement by the Corporate Affairs General Manager, Mrs Henrietta Yakubu, made available to aviation correspondents recently disclosed that the agency had started recording all activities of airport users from the tollgate till they board aircraft, in its resolve to support the fight against insecurity, corruption and other crimes.

She noted that the authority was collaborating with all security agencies operating at the airport to aid timely and proper investigation into incidences of theft and money laundering through its CCTV footages.

According to her, any time there is investigation, they always go back and play it so that they can also handover to any government agency that requires the footage.

“Let the public know that as soon as you reach the airport from the tollgate till when you board the aircraft, everything is being recorded and we can play it back any time there is need.

“We are trying to climinate the incidences of officials collecting bribe especially at the international terminal and burgling of people’s baggage.

“That is why the public is being informed now that they are being recorded at the airport and we can investigate.

It is through the CCTV that we have been able to go to people’s houses to recover luggage that were stolen.

“A lot of people have been caught through CCTV footage. So, let us be warned that everything is being recorded through the camera”, the statement maintained.

According to her, FAAN would continue to partner with EFCC to mitigate corruption at the airport and that airport is where foreigners make first contact with Nigerians.

She said that adequate measures had been put in place to control incidences of corruption, especially among staff of the airport.

The statement also called on the EFCC to provide technical training for airport security and intelligence officers to be able to adequately support the agency in its resolve to rid Nigeria of corruption.

Corlins Walter