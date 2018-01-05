Ex- Gov’s Aide To Quit Politics

Pioneer Vice Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Imo State and former Special Adviser to the former State Governor, Chief Ikedi Ohakim on Sanitation and Transport, Barr. Willie Amadi, says he will gradually and gracefully pull out of full partisan politics after 2019 general elections.

Amadi who spoke with The Tide on New year Day at his country home in Owerri, said he will commence a phased implementation of his decision to reactivate his legal pratice and real estate business.

According to him,’’ I shall be appearing in court and my practice of law shall take the front burner. The ration of my involvement in politics shall be 70 per cent and 30 per cent, law and politics respectively’’.

The former special assistant to Governor Ohakim confirmed that he was still a member of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and will remain in the party subject to the party’s presentation of Governorship candidate.

Amadi, a former Chairman of Owerri Local Government Council said it was his wish that his party recovered the Presidency and Governorship positions as well as other elective positions in 2019 elections, but vowed to defect to another party if PDP failed in its choice of a Governorship candidate at the 2019 party primaries.

“The overriding sentiment in Imo state today is the election of a Governorship candidate through free and fair primaries from any political party who will govern the state with honesty, patriotism and compassion’’, he said.

He however said, while it was desirable for engagement and sentiments to be expressed, equity, fairness and justice demanded that Owerri zone be majorly be in focus for advancing a paradigm shift, but the state demand a surgical operations if Imo State must produce a Governor that will meet the expectations of majority of Imo people devoid of zonal sentiments.

Declining to comment on the performance of the incumbent, he stated that his appraisal will not change the present position of things in the state, but advised that the people should encourage a design to ensure that this style did not endure beyond 2019.

According to him,’’ If this administration has occasioned damage, it has been done and if it brought progress, it has also been made’’.

“Only posterity will judge the administration when compared with the funds the state derived from the federation account, foreign aid and internally generated revenues (IGRs). But let me quickly say that ‘Nemo Dat Quo non habit’ meaning you do not give what you do not have ’’, he said.