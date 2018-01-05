Dickson Receives Lawyers, Seeks Unity Of Purpose

Governor Seriake Dickson of Bayelsa State has called on all political leaders, regardless of their political leanings to forge a common front in tackling security issues and development in the state.

The Chief Press Secretary to the Governor, Mr. Francis Agbo, in a statement, quoted the governor as making the call when the Speaker of the State House of Assembly, Hon. Konbowei Benson led other members on a new year visit to him.

Dickson recieved the legislators at his country home in Toru Orua, Sagbama Local Government Area last Wednesday.

He admonished the political class not to politicise issues of security and development, but to unite for the sake of promoting, peace and stability of the state.

The governor stressed the need for the three arms of government and the people to make concerted efforts towards the enthronement of enduring peace across the communities.

Dickson said there had been a paradigm shift in the relationship between the executive and the State Assembly under the leadership of Benson.

He said that his administration had achieved so much because of the synergy between the Executive and Legislative arms.

The governor thanked the lawmakers for the visit and for the solidarity.

He gave an assurance that 2018 would usher in greater prosperity and peace.

According to him, the state government will work assiduously to ensure the completion of more development projects in the state.

Earlier in his remarks, Benson said he led the other members to pay a new year visit to the governor to felicitate with him in the spirit of the festive season.

He emphasised that the visit was to further foster peace, harmony and strengthen the existing cordial relationship between the two critical arms of government.

“The visit at such a festive period is to seek ways of continually promoting good governance for the welfare and wellbeing of Bayelsans,” Benson said.