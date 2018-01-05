D’Banj Salutes Davido Over N30bn Concert

Nigerian music icon, Dbanj has congratulated Davido over his successful 30 billion concert. He took to the social-media platform to congratulate Davido on the success of the show. The music concert which took place on Wednesday December 27 at Eko Hotel in Lagos has been confirmed to be the talk of the town.

Earlier on, it was reported how Davido reconciled former mo ‘Hits members D’banj and Don Jazzy together on stage on the 30bn concert. Well, it appears that not only the fans are happy and grateful to Davido for the much anticipated beautiful reunion as Nigerian singer and entertainer D’banj the Koko Master took to his Instagram page, to congratulate Davido on the success of the concert. Posting a picture in his Instagram page he wrote: congratulations again to the man of the hour @ Davido official on a successful year and a great show super proud bro at Africa to the world.