Bringing Our League In Line With Others, A Gradual Process – Fuludu

A former Head Coach of Warri Wolves FC, Edema Fuludu, says that bringing the Nigeria Professional Football League (NPFL) calendar in line with similar leagues in Africa and Europe would be a gradual process.

Fuludu told newsmen yesterday in Lagos that the goal could, however, be realised in the not-too-distant future.

“Well, I think that we are moving gradually to that; I think the League Management Company has done its best to realign the calendar, but the process would have to be gradual.

“If we start our league by January, as earlier proposed, then hopefully, it would have been concluded by August.

“But since this is a World Cup year, it will likely extend to September and by then the European season and elsewhere would have done about a month or more into the new season.

“It’s not realisable this season, perhaps towards the next season,’’ the former head coach added.

Tidesports source gathered that the NPFL 2017/2018 season would kick-off on January 14 in all the venues across the nation.

The late kick-off of the league season in Nigeria had been a contentious issue among football stakeholders in the country in recent times.