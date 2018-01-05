APC Chairman Decamps To PDP In Rivers

The All Progressives Congress (APC) Chairman in Etche Local Government Area, Rivers State, Chief Musa Elekwa has resigned his membership of the APC with immediate effect.

The Etche APC chairman has also formally joined the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

In a letter to the Rivers State APC Chairman, Chief Davies Ikanya, dated January 3, 2017 and titled, “Resignation of Membership of APC”, Elekwa said he was rejoining the PDP because the party has kept faith with the people through projects’ delivery.

The letter read in part: “I have decided willingly to renounce my membership of APC and relinquish my office as LGA party chairman, and go back to my parent party, the PDP as a prodigal son.

“The PDP in Rivers State has kept faith with the people and kept its campaign promises.

“Considering the colossal failure of the APC to keep to its promises and persistent battle with conscience for betraying the people of Rivers State, I am compelled to make this decision and set my conscience free. I cannot again mislead the people of Etche, and indeed, the people of Rivers State”.

He said that after close to three years in power, the people of Etche have not seen any positive change as they have been neglected.

Elekwa said that all the promises made to the people of Etche by the Minister of Transportation, Chibuike Amaechi have not been fulfilled.

He stated that instead, the Rivers State Governor, Chief Nyesom Wike has executed key projects in the area and empowered the people.

The former APC leader said he defected because of the excellent works of the governor and the performance of the member representing Etche/Omuma Federal Constituency, High Chief Jerome Eke.

He prayed the APC to accept his resignation in good faith without any mudslinging.