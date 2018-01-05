2018 BBNaija Winner To Get N45m Prize Money

2018 Big Brother Naija is to get N45 million prize money as M-Net West Africa has announced that the third edition of its popular Reality Television Show, Big Brother Naija (BBN) will start on January 28, 2018. The show will premiere with a special two hour episode on DSTV channel 198 and GoTV channel 29 as M-Net had earlier announced media personality, Ebuka Obi-Uchendu as the host.
The auditions for the third edition of the show were held late last year in six locations across Nigeria, drawing massive crowds. In the last edition, Efe Ejeba won the coveted N25 million prize money and SUV after three months in the house, while actress and singer, Bisola Aiyeola emerged the first runner up.
This time, the winner will take home N45million worth of prizes, the report states.
