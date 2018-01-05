2017: Memorable Moments In Nigeria’s Entertainment Industry

To many industry watchers, the Nigeria Entertainment Industry witnessed the good, the bad and ugly in the Entertainment. Industry in 2017. Judging by the biggest stories that made headlines and trended in the social like never before. The unprecedented secial tantrum ranges Surprisingly from the crash of Tonto Dike’s marriage to new concert venues, Davido reconciliation with Dele Momodu, clash and reconciliation with Wizkid, the final break up of P-Square etc.

Crash of Tonto Dike’s Marriage: Everyone was looking forward to a prosperous new year, but for Tonto Dike, the outgoing year kicked off on a sober note. News of a crack in her marriage started trending as early as January when she accused her husband of infidelity. The actress sparked further rumours as she took off the title wife and husband’s name, Churchill from her instagram profile. It didn’t stop at that, she went ahead to block his access to her for the sake of her emotional stability, after she called her marriage to Churchill a sham.

The story dominated the greater part of the third quarter of the year raising dust and doom and by June, the marriage finally collapsed like a pack of cards after Tonto’s family returned her bride prize to the Churchills, Signifying that the traditional marriage between their children has been annulled. While the drama lasted, bloggers feasted on it, as it trended like a wild fire on social media, it was one of the moments of the year.

Mercy Aigbe’s face off with hubby

Another great moment that made headlines and trended for sometime on social media was that of Mercy Aigbe and her estranged husband, Lanre Gentry Saga. The couple fell out after Mercy accused her husband of infidelity and physical violence which she said affected her sight and caused her to bleed internally for over three weeks.

This story trended side by side with that of Tonto Dike. But unlike Tonto Dikes, Mercy’s predicament however caught the attention of Lagos State Women Affairs and Poverty Alleviation Commissioner, Lola Akande, who reportedly dragged Mr Gentry to court on a three count charge of domestic violence, assault and threat to life.

The 52 -year old hotelier was later remanded in Kirikiri Prison in Lagos, after failing to show up twice. All the same, Mercy has moved on with her life.

Break up of P-Square.

News of the sad break-up of the Nigeria Hip-Hop twins, Peter and Paul Okoye of the P-Square fame hit the internet like a wild fire. The singing duo dominated the Nigerian music scene for many years and they have indeed carved a nitch for themselves when many thought they have resolved their differences, having been threatening for some years now to go their separate ways.

They took their fans by surprise as they announced their break up, leading to the end of P-Square till date. Their fans are clamouring for them to come together again.

They believe that strength as musicians lies in togetherness, but Peter seems not to give a damn as he demanded through their lawyer Festus Keyamo for the termination of the agreement as a group. Presently known as Mr P, Peter has since moved on with his life as well as Paul.

An indication that the group is no more was a snapchat video posted by Peter after a breakup on social media revealing that he was in Philadelphia on his own for a solo show without his twin brother Paul, my name is Mr P. Peter said, “As from today, guess what, it’s show time, I’m about to go on stage” this post came days after his brother, Paul wrote on instagram saying “Only a woman can come where there is peace and destroy it”. Before their final breakup, the Okoye brothers have been engulfed in war of words on the social media and this development has confirmed that there had been stains in their relationship over the years.

Dammy Krane’s credit card fraud.

Singer Dammy Krane also dominated the social media space throughout the month of June after he was arrested in Miami, Florida for multiple credit card fraud. The singer, whose real name is Oyindamola Johnson Emmanuel was arrested alongside another Nigerian, Ilochonwu Chukwuebuka Gabriel in Dade county, Miami and was equally defamed for identity theft. The news trended in the social media for sometime and made headlines in national dailies. But at the end, Dammy Krane reacted to his arrest via his twitter handle at Enterkraner, the singer told his 215,00 followers that in weird situations like this, you go start to see who is with you and who isn’t, no fake love”.

his claims. The story started trending on social media in October as accusing fingers were pointing at the pop star. The matter was made more serious following the death of another Davido’s friend DJ Olu son of popular oil Icon, Dapo Abiodun who was found dead in his car, few days after the clemise of Tagbo. The unfortunate incident however led to Davido’s cancellation of his appearance at last year’s Felabration. But at he end, the ‘Aye’ Crooner walked away a free man.

Davido and Dele Momodu

The reconciliation that happened between Davido and Dele Momodu at the ovation Carol held penultimate Sunday is monumental. The duo buried the hatchet to the delight of their respective fans after the singer dissed the publisher of Ovation magazine on a couple of songs. Dele Momodi went on stage while Davido was performing during which they shared a hug and were all smiles. It was one of the greatest moments of the year in the Nigeria Entertainment Industry.

The Ovation Magazine Publisher late posted series of photos with him and Davido on stage, in one of the photos he wrote “true reconciliation, great joy …. God bless the Momodu, family for that simple heart … we are a family “this comes as a result of Davido having a child with dele Momodu’s niece Sophia which led to their difference.

Davido and Wizkid reconciliation

Also worthy of note is Davido and Wizkid performing together on stage at Wizkid concert which held recently at the Eko convention centre in Lagos putting to rest the over reported supremacy battle between the superstars.

Burna boys alleged robbery attack on Mr 2.Kay

Singer Burna boy made the headlines late November after he was accused of ordering Mr 2 kays’ robbery attack at Eko Hotel and Suites in Lagos. He was declared wanted by the Lagos State Police Commissioner, Edgal Imohimi after one of the suspects arreasted confessed he acted on the instruction of Burna Boy. But the singer was not deterred as he vowed to reveal the truth and face the allegations . He has since submitted himself to the police and the story trended for sometime on the social media making it one of the biggest most read story on the internet. He wrote” l’ve tried to remain silent because as you all know, plenty talk no dey full basket, but today we go use bucket pack am lies and politics have surrounded my name this past few weeks but today you will hear the truth and I will start from the truth behind the show’s postponement.