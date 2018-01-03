Wike Wins Silverbird Man Of The Year Award …Urges Residents To Work For Rivers’ Dev

The Rivers State Governor, Chief Nyesom Wike , has emerged the Silverbird Man of the Year, 2017.

Wike emerged winner from a keenly contested vote by members of the public.

The winner of the prestigious Silverbird Man of the Year was nominated for embarking on massive infrastructure development in Rivers State, earning him the title , ‘Mr Projects’.

According to the sponsors of the event, the award ceremony will hold on February 23, 2018, at Eko Hotel and Suites, Victoria Island, Lagos.

Past winners of the Silverbird Man of the Year, which was instituted to recognize individuals who have affected the lives of Nigerians positively include, late Prof Dora Akunyili, Governor Nasir el-Rufai, former Economic and Financial Crimes Commission chairman, Mallam Nuhu Ribadu, former governor of Edo State, Comrade Adams Oshiomhole, Chairman of Globacom Nigeria Limited, Dr Mike Adenuga, Senator Godswill Akpabio and Chairman of Dangote Group, Alhaji Aliko Dagote.

Others are former finance minister and coordinating minister of the economy, Dr Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala, former governor of Anambra State, Peter Obi, Minister of Works, Power and Housing, Babatunde Fashola, former Delta State governor, Dr Emmanuel Uduaghan, and Anambra State Governor, Chief Willie Obiano.

Meanwhile, the Rivers State Governor, Chief Nyesom Wike has called on Rivers people to work in unity for the development of the state.

Speaking during the State New Year Banquet at the Government House, Port Harcourt, last Monday, Wike said Rivers people must not relegate the issue of the state’s development under any circumstance.

He said: “All Rivers people must work in the interest of the state. Let us work together for the development of the state. Let us not compromise on the development of our beloved state”.

He assured the people of the state that in 2018 that the state government will roll out projects in rapid succession.

The governor said that 2018 will not be treated as a political year because his administration was focused on the delivery of projects and programmes.

He said: “Whether or not this is a political year or not, we will work hard for the people of the state. Beginning January 2, work starts in earnest.

“When we walk on the road, people are happy with the work we are doing. This spurs us to work harder for the people. We are improving on the foundation laid by the former Rivers State Governor, Dr Peter Odili.”

He said in the course of the third-year anniversary of his administration, key projects will be completed and commissioned.

Wike said that the Saakpenwa-Bori Road, the Garrison-Trans-Amadi-Elelenwo Road, Woji-Akpajo Bridge and the Obiri-Ikwerre Road will be completed.

He said that the Ogoni-Andoni-Opobo unity road will reach advanced stage with the people of Andoni driving to Ngo town by June, 2018.

The governor thanked the leaders of the state for their support over the years, and added that the support and cooperation of the Legislature and the Judiciary helped his administration to move the state forward.

He said that his administration was committed to the welfare of Rivers people, stressing that no amount of distraction will make him lose focus.

“I will defend the interest of Rivers State anywhere. Whatever is given to other people to resolve their challenges, should also be given to us.