Wike Places N200m Bounty On Culprits …Amaechi, A Rabble-Rouser – RSG …Buhari Condemns Rivers, Kaduna Attacks

The Rivers State Governor, Chief Nyesom Wike has placed a N200million bounty for information that will lead to the arrest of the perpetrators of the Omoku massacre.

Wike spoke, yesterday, after he led the Rivers State Security Council on a fact finding/sympathy visit to the families of the deceased.

He also visited those injured during the attack.

The governor also visited the sites of the crime where he received briefing from the Nigerian Police Area Commander, Mr Mike Nwafor and the Ogba/Egbema/Ndoni Local Government Council Caretaker Chairman, Mr Osi Olisa.

He said: “We have placed N200million bounty for relevant information that will lead to the arrest of all those involved in this unfortunate act of violence.

“Anybody who is connected to this crime in any way will have his/her houses forfeited to the government. This place has been peaceful before this unfortunate mayhem.

“We will not allow another case of this violence. We have mobilised the security agencies to take the battle to the perpetrators”.

Wike said all those linked to the Omoku violence will face the full weight of the law.

“You cannot shed innocent blood and go free. We are working with all the security agencies to do everything possible to arrest the perpetrators. They must pay for this”, he said.

The governor commiserated with the families of the deceased, saying that the state government will support them in burying their loved ones.

He added that the state government will also settle the medical bills of those receiving treatment at different hospitals.

He said: “I am pained by this unfortunate mayhem. Enough is enough.”

The governor and the service commanders also visited the residence of wanted cultist, Don Danny where the Rivers State governor commended security agencies for working hard to improve the security of the state.

Also speaking, Chairman of Ogba/Egbema/Ndoni Local Government Area, Mr Osi Olisa informed the governor that 17 persons lost their lives as a result of the attack.

In an interview, Prophetess Comfort Ordu, who lost her husband and three children, said they were dragged out of their home and killed by the perpetrators.

Some of those murdered in cold blood include: Favour Odili, Saviour Amirinze, Augustine Ordu, Precious Ordu, Wisdom Ordu, Jennifer Ohia and Innocent Ohia.

Others are: Reuben Idogu, Baby Idogu, Ngozi Ogbuanukwu, Oyi Ogadinma, Nwagaego Ogadinma and Uche Onige.

The governor was accompanied to Omoku by the Commander Officer, 6 Division of the Nigerian Army, Brig-Gen A.A. Bande, the Commander of Joint Task Force, Col M.N. Madi, Rivers State Deputy Commissioner of Police, Ahmed Magaji and Rivers State Director of the Department of State Services, Mr Tosin Ajayi.

However, reactions have trailed the ugly incident that resulted in the killing of the son of Chief Eze Maziri and 16 others by unknown gunmen in Omoku Town, with Rivers people expressing shock and dismay at the dastardly act.

Maziri, in an interview with The Tide, said his son was returning from the New Year church service in the early hours of Monday, when the gunmen struck and killed him and his friend, among others.

The chief denied insinuations that his son belonged to any cult group.

“I never knew that such an unfortunate thing could ever happen to my son or any member of this community, and at the end, people say because they were not in the house at that hour of the day. Look at the number of corpses lying there, and we don’t know how it all happened.

“My son does not belong to any cult group. He was rather a very devout Christian. If people are claiming and making insinuations that he belonged to a cult group, what about his friend and the other 15 people bringing the number to 17 killed in cold blood on their way from church?”, Maziri asked.

In his reaction, the Rivers State Police Command Public Relations Officer, DSP Nnamdi Omoni stated that the police are aware of the incident but have not established a clear motive behind the killing of the people in Omoku.

Omoni stated further that investigations were underway to unravel the circumstances surrounding the incident, adding that the police would come up with details that led to the killings in the area soon.

The police image maker noted that the number of casualties cannot be confirmed at the moment.

Omoni said: “I can confirm the incident, but at the moment, we cannot confirm the conflicting number of casualties.

“The Deputy Commissioner of Police in charge of Operations and other tactical heads have been mobilised there to restore peace.

“The Commissioner of Police (Ahmed Zaki) has launched a manhunt for the bandits to ensure they are arrested and prosecuted.

“When the DCP and the teams conclude their investigations, we will know the total number of people involved,” Omoni added.

“Investigations are ongoing, and we don’t want to speculate, but for now, we have heard so many stories, some said they were unknown gunmen, but investigations will unravel what actually happened”.

It was gathered that the unknown gunmen had operated at two different locations, Kirigani and Oboh axis of Aligu of Omoku, in a coordinated attack.

The killers opened fire on Christians that were returning from different churches around 12: 20a.m., after successfully crossing over to the New Year, and killed the number of persons.

It was gathered that over 26 persons were shot in the attack, 14 persons died on the spot, with 12 hospitalised.

Three persons among those hospitalized were later said to have died from gunshot injuries.

Meanwhile, the Rivers State Government has taken Minister of Transportation, Chibike Rotimi Amaechi to the cleaners over his comments that the Omoku violence which led to the death of innocent Rivers indigenes was because Rivers State Governor, Chief Nyesom Wike was arming militants.

Reacting to Amaechi’s comments, the state Commissioner for Information and Communications, Barr Emma Okah described the comments as false, saying, it was an infantile attempt by Amaechi to gain political mileage from the senseless killings of innocent Rivers indigenes.

The statement reads:

Our attention has been drawn to the regrettable indictment of federal security agencies by the Minister of Transportation, Mr Chibuike Rotimi Amaechi who claimed that the Omoku violence which led to the death of innocent Rivers indigenes was because Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Ezenwo Wike was arming militants.

For the avoidance of doubt, Amaechi’s statement is false and an infantile attempt to gain political mileage from the senseless killings of innocent Rivers indigenes.

Over the last few days, there have been nationwide upsurge of violence, leading to the unfortunate deaths of Nigerians. Is the Minister of Transportation, Rotimi Chibuike Amaechi claiming that in all these instances, the governors of the respective states armed the killers?

In Southern Kaduna, several persons including a traditional ruler and his pregnant wife were killed. In Kwara State, a new year violence claimed several lives. In Yobe State, Boko Haram insurgents killed 5 soldiers while several community youths lost their lives.

Also in Lagos State, Badoo cultists killed a family of five, while over the last few days, Fulani herdsmen have killed scores of innocent Nigerians in Benue State.

We need not mention the scores killed over the last two weeks in Plateau, Adamawa and Zamfara States by Fulani herdsmen.

It is regrettable that the chief financier of APC National campaign would politicize a security challenge, effectively domiciled at the doorsteps of Federal Security agencies.

The fact that he made such statement at preccints of the Presidential Villa is a sad commentary.

For the records, Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Ezenwo Wike has funded and equipped security agencies in the state more than any other state governor has done. Rather than being commended for the sacrifice, ingrates like Amaechi see nothing in the genuine efforts of a patriotic leader, which Nyesom Ezenwo Wike represents.

In another development, President Muhammadu Buhari has condemned, in strong terms, killings of innocent persons in Omoku, Rivers State and traditional ruler, the Etum Numana, Dr. Gambo Makama, and his wife, in Sango Local Government Area of Kaduna State in the New Year.

President Buhari described the acts as ‘shocking and outrageous, reprehensible and unacceptable’, insisting that perpetrators must be brought to book.

In a statement by the Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity, Garba Shehu, President Buhari directed law enforcement agencies in both states to intensify their current efforts in order to speedily bring the perpetrators to face the wrath of the law.

“I have always maintained that nothing justifies the taking of the life of an innocent person,” the president said, adding that “people in our communities must learn to live peacefully.”

He appealed to the communities affected not to embark on reprisal attacks, but allow the security agencies to carry out comprehensive investigations to properly punish the culprits.

He commiserated with the families of the victims and wished the injured faster recovery.

Chris Oluoh & Susan Serekara-Nwikhana