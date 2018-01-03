‘Wike, Best Thing That Happened To PDP’

On the sidelines of the Peoples Democratic Party, (PDP) Convention in Abuja last month, former Chairman, Degema Local Government Council and currently Commissioner in the Local Government Service Commission, Rivers State, Dr. Tony Philmore described the Rivers State Governor, Chief Nyesom Wike as the “Best thing that has happened to the PDP” in an exclusive chat with Opaka Dokubo. Excerpts.

The name Governor Nyesom Wike resounds very loudly in the Peoples Democratic Party at the moment. How do you feel about it?

The name portends progress, it portends better PDP. And this, I will say, is well demonstrated with all the happenings in Rivers State where he is now known as Mr. Project.

This means that the new PDP that will come up at the end of the day will ensure that Nigeria is better developed, the people are more empowered. We know that Wike is bent on ensuring that deliberate changes to betterment are made.

Some say that Governor Wike personifies the new PDP. Do you agree with that?

I agree with that absolutely. It is obvious because if the people are not happy with us because of the way we’ve been doing things in the past as members of the PDP, it is only good that people like him come on board to change things for a better PDP, for better governance and to also ensure that the youths, the elders and all other stakeholders are carried along. And I think that he is the best thing that has ever happened to our party.

It is because of his likes that people like Atiku came on board today and we know that after the convention, very many more people will come because they’re seeing the changes already. I think that there is a new dawn in PDP and it is going to be this way till 2019 when PDP comes back to lead Nigeria better. I say so with emphasis because when PDP was in power everybody in this country can recollect that things were affordable, if not cheap. But what is it today?

They say they’re fighting corruption but corruption has now been institutionalized and prices of goods and services are a lot higher even though the standard is poor.

What do you say about those who accuse the Governor of hijacking the party?

Well, everyone is entitled to their opinion. however, when a man, from day one, has always campaigned about PDP and the progress PDP brings; has always campaigned that you should give the people what they want and there will be a better PDP and there will be a better Nigeria and when you see the troop of people now behind him and you say he’s hijacking, it then means that you are not seeing clearly – because he has done a good job and that effort is paying off today. People no longer mind how much you’re giving them but they’re seeing progress and are willing to follow it. How can you now say he has hijacked? I would say it is a result of his hard work.