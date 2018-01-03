Tuebua Premier League: Sparks FC Emerges Winner

Sparks Football Club has emerged winners of the recently concluded football competition tagged, “Tuebua premier league.

Sparks FC defeated Super Eagle FC 5-3 by penatly after playing a goalless draw in the fulltime.

The final encounter took place at the community primary school field, Gure in Khana Local Government Area of Rivers State. The tournament was hosted by the youths of the community.

Speaking at the closing ceremony, the Deputy Rector, Port Harcourt Polytechnic, Moses Nube said, “football is one event that brings people together no matter your enthic nationality. This football competition has made us feel the impact of the new year, when I had that Sparks FC is not doing well I told them to mobilise.

more player in the team, because Sparks FC was my team in my days of playing football and that the record should not be forgotten that Sparks FC is the oldest football club in our community”, Dr Moses said.

He promised the players of Sparks FC, that that they not regret playing for the club he a knowledged that Sparks FC has produced a lot of players in Gure community and other communiteis in Ogoni land, the likes of Manson Beesor, Boy Nwikina, Nnadi Yorde and the present commissioner for finance Dr Fred Kpako and many others.

Earlier the coach of Sparks FC, Lodee Beesor expressed Joy over his team’s victory and said, “when you teach and the people understand, they will pass examine, my boys played according to what they were told and that is why they won.

Coach Beesor thanked the youth, for a peaceful atmosphere during the competition “I love football and when I see people playing good football it gives me joy, he said.

Kiadum E. Edookor