Senate President To Sponsor Baseball, Softball Championships

Preparations are in top gear for the maiden edition of the Senate President Youth Baseball and Softball Championships slated to hold in Ilorin, an official said in Lagos yesterday.

Femi Abolarin, the event’s coordinator, told Tidesports source that the competition, which is a national under-15 championships, would hold from January 31 to February 10.

He said also that the event woud take place at the Adewole Baseball and Softball Park in Ilorin, and it was being organised by the Double T Baseball and Softball Club.

Abolarin added that more than 500 players and officials from across the country would participate in the programme targeted at promoting the sport at the grassroots.

“We are working round the clock to ensure the success of this upcoming championship for young baseball and softball players in the country.

“The championship is named after Senator Bukola Saraki, a worthy son of Kwara state who has contributed immensely to the growth of the state and Nigeria at large.

“The competition will avail young players the opportunity to hone their skills and showcase their talents in the sport,’’ he said.

The official added that the championships which would go on to be an annual event was being supported and sponsored by the Kwara State Government.

“Ilorin is the home of baseball and softball in the country and I am proud to say that the first baseball and softball park in West Africa was built in Ilorin.