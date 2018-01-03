Oyo-Ita Tasks Federal Civil Servants On Higher Productivity

The Head of Civil Service of the Federation, Mrs Winifred Oyo-Ita yesterday urged civil servants to consolidate the achievements recorded in 2017 by redoubling their efforts toward performing duties.

Oyo-Ita, who made the call in Abuja while addressing some civil servants in her office after the New Year holiday, commended the civil servants for their commitment and perseverance in 2017.

She said the Federal Government expected its civil servants to show more commitment and ensure higher productivity in 2018.

“I am happy to come around this morning to see that quite a number of you are already in the office and this is what we want to see this year.

“We want to see more commitment and dedication to work.

“I must congratulate you civil servants that you stood with this administration through thick and thin even in the face of the fuel crisis that ended before the New Year,” she said.

Oyo-Ita said 2018 would be a good year for civil servants, adding that there were a lot of positive signs from the performance of civil servants in 2017.

She commended President Muhammadu Buhari for keeping his promise of paying salaries and promotion arrears despite the challenges faced by the country in the previous year.

“Also we were able to achieve the final resolution on the case involving some deputy directors who sat for promotion examination in 2014.

“The matter has been favourably withdrawn from the court and the injunction has been lifted for deputy directors due for promotion.

“The affected civil servants for 2015, 2016 and 2017 are to seat for their examinations in the next two weeks,” she added.

Our correspondent recalls that about 400 Deputy Directors had in February petitioned the presidency over their stagnation in service.

Some of the aggrieved workers went further to challenge their stagnation before the National Industrial Court, seeking redress.