The Nigeria Wrestling Federation (NWF) has invited 32 wrestlers for the first phase of camping ahead of the 2018 Commonwealth Games.
The XXI Commonwealth Games is scheduled to hold in Gold Coast, Queensland, Australia, between April 4 and April 14.
The secretary of NWF, Ahmed Abdullahi, told newsmen in Abuja that the camping would hold in three phases in Port Harcourt.
Abdullahi said that the first phase of the camping would hold from January 5 to February 12, while the second phase would commence immediately after the end of the first phase.
NWF Invites 32 Wrestlers To Camp For Preparation
