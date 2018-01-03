Nigerian Makes Top 20 In UWW’s Female Category

Nigeria’s female 48kg wrestler, Mercy Genesis is now number one in Africa following the January ranking released by the United World Wrestling (UWW).

Tidesports source reports that Genesis, an African champion had been unranked and has now gained a step to start 2018 at number 20.

Genesis, who is the only African in the 48kg ranking, broke into limelight after beating Rosemary Nweke at the 2015 All-Africa Games (AAG) trials in Abuja.

The University of Port Harcourt 300 level Human Kinetic and Health Education student expressed joy over the development, promising to put in more efforts in 2018.

“I’m dumbfounded. I never expected it, because I was absent at the 2017 Commonwealth Championships in South Africa.

“All the same, I’m grateful to God, the President of Nigeria Wrestling Federation, Daniel Igali, and my coach, Victor Kodei, for believing in my abilities,” she said.

Genesis won gold after defeating Rebecca Nuambo of Cameroon in the finals of the 2015 AAG in Congo.

The Bayelsa-born wrestler lost 0-4 to Poland’s Nina Matkowska at the 2016 Rio Olympics.

Tidesports source reports that UWW is yet to release the ranking in the other weight categories.