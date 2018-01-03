Nigeria Hosts Int’l Shooting Coaching Course

President, Nigeria Shooting Federation (NSF), Brig.-Gen. Oladeji Adeoye (rtd) says the International Shooting Sport Federation (ISSF) Grade D Coaching Course will begin in Abuja from January 21-26.

Adeoye told Tidesports source yesterday in Abuja, that the global event was the first to be hosted by the federation since its establishment in 1986.

He urged the nation’s coaches to register for the course so as to become ISSF certified coaches instead going abroad to acquire the certificate.

“I am very happy to see our board’s efforts yielding significant fruits since it was inaugurated on July 21, 2017.

“Applicants for ISSF Grade D coaching certificate in pistol and riffle from around the world will participate in the course.

“We assure participants of wonderful time because of the Federal Ministry of Youths and Sports Development’s support for the event,” he said.

Adeoye called on corporate organisations and philanthropists to support the federation in its bid to make the nation the hub of shooting sport in Africa.

Tidesports source reports that ISSF Grade A tutors and ex-world shooting champions will serve as resource persons during the course.