Monarch Tasks Youth On Peace

The Mene Bua Numuu II, HRH Mene Panedom Badon (JP) has urged Rivers youths to consider being their brothers’ keepers rather than butchers in this new year.

He said this while fielding questions from the press on the New Year Day celebration in Port Harcourt.

Badon noted that the call became imperative after considering the need to transfuse fresh blood into the youths.

The traditional ruler expressed the view that since no meaningful development could thrive in a disorderly environment, the best option was to embrace peace.

He maintained that peace was since qua non for development and should be preached among the people.

The Mene Bua Numuu also discouraged any template that would provoke intra and inter communal crisis in any part of the state.

He stressed that strife must not be encouraged to thrive among the Ogonis, rather the aggressive development of the area should be the task of everyone in the kingdom.

The custodian of the people further called on Gokana people and the entire Ogonis not to compromise on peaceful co-existence as nothing tangible could come out of such arrangement.

Concerning the issue of Ogoniland, he said actions must be on top gear in order to achieve it in the nearest future.

He also said that devastating health conditions of the Ogoni people should be the concern of government at all levels. While recalling the ups and downs of 2017, he said that this year would be better, if those in authority could embrace God.

Earlier, he had charged security operatives in the state to always operate within the ambit of the law in order to avoid lawlessness.