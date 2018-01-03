Lawyer Condemns Killings In Omoku

A Port Harcourt-based legal practitioner and social rights crusader, Mr Endurance Akpelu has condemned the recent killings in Omoku in Ogba/Egbema/Ndoni Local Government Area of Rivers State.

Akpelu, who made the condemnation while speaking with The Tide in Port Harcourt yesterday expressed regrets that 15 innocent persons were killed on a New Year day in an unprovoked attack.

He described the act as barbari and ungodly.

According to him, the gunmen in whatever guise they operated had no right to take lives of innocent law-abiding citizens.

Akpelu noted that oil-bearing communities in the state had become more volatile in recent times because of the desire by the youths to control the resources.

The lawyer said the growth of cultism and other unlawful activities were hinged on the desire by oil bearing communities to control resources.

Mr Akpelu warned politicians to leave communities alone.

He, however, commended Governor Nyesom Wike for his huge investment in the area of security, and urged communities to complement government’s efforts by reporting hoodlums to security agents.

Akpelu also warned people to be very careful in areas that were volatile and urged the public to embrace the gospel of peace as preached by Christ.

He blamed unemployment for the woes of the communities and prayed government to do something in that regard.

It would be recalled that more than 15 persons were felled by assassins’ bullets in a bloody New Year rampage by gunmen suspected to be cultists in Omoku.

No group has taken responsibility for the attack but some cult kingpins in the area are being suspected for the act..

Chidi Enyie