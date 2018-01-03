Igboh Kingdom Celebrates Divine Providence

The people of Igboh Kingdom in Etche Local Government Area of Rivers State over the weekend held a thanksgiving service to appreciate God for His mercies and protection toward the entire kingdom last year.

The thanks giving service was held at St Mathew’s Anglican Church, Igboh Etche and organised by the traditional institution in the kingdom, led by His Majesty, King (Dr) Samuel Ndiwe Amaechi, the Onye Ishi Ala Igboh Kingdom.

The occasion was attended by all the traditional rulers and community leaders across the various communities and villages that make up the kingdom.

Speaking to The Tide after the church service, the paramount ruler of Igboh kingdom, King Amaechi said the programme was put together by the traditional rulers to appreciate God for His support, peace and development within the kingdom.

According to him, the chiefs and community leaders depended on God’s direction in the discharge of their duties, adding that building on God’s foundation was the right decision.

He urged the people to always respect and preserve the cultural heritage of the kingdom, adding that there was the need for all sons and daughters of the kingdom to work hard in the promotion of their culture.

“The arts, customs, habits, beliefs, values behaviour and material objectives that characterise a particular people or society and constitute their way are life is their culture and tradition, Igboh kingdom loves her customs and tradition”, he stressed.

King Ameachi used the opportunity to appeal to the state governor, Barr Nyesom Wike to fulfil the promise he made on the reconstruction of Imeh-Umuebulu road, pointing out that the road has become impassable.