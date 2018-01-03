Group Promises To Complement RSG’s Efforts On Security

The Neighgbourhood and Enlightenment Safety Organisation (NESO) has indicated interest to complement the government’s effort in the area of security of lives and property as well as the environment.

The Zonal Commandant, members of the group South-South NESO, Amadi Emenike said this when they paid a courtesy call on the Nyerisi Eli (Eze Woji XII) Eze Oha Evo III Eze Gbakagbaka of Evo Kingdom, HM King Leslie N. Eke at his palace recnetly in Woji in Obio/Akpor Local Government.

He said that the organisation was in league with other security outfits in the country to enable it hit its target.

Emenike, who acknowledged government’s efforts in security, maintained that she needed a helping hand to combat the upsurge of crime in the country.

The NESO chief, hinted that his organisation had existed in the Northern part of the country over the years combating crime, thereby, providing a safe environment for the people.

He also hinted that they owned and operated a campus in the state known as Institute of Crime and Criminology where the act of combat and crime handling were taught among others.

Most of their instructors as he said, were from the United States of America and hinted that some of his men would proceed to Israel next year for combat training.

In his response, the paramount ruler of Woji/Evo King, charged them to ensure that their presence would add colour to the already water-tight security arrangement by the state Governor, Chief Nyesom Wike (CON).

He also likened those involved in chieftaincy tussle to terrorists, because they used illegitimate means to address issues.

Eke pointed out that such people had cultists and other criminals in their pay roll in order to achieve their dishonest means.

He further appealed to the outfit to ensure that crime was controlled in this part of the country, no matter how difficult it would be on them.

Meanwhile, the state Commandant, Edith Akpama, who praised the Evo Monarch over his reception to his men, promised on behalf of the organisation to do all within their reach to complement government’s effort in crime management.