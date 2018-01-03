FA Charges Wenger Over Misconduct

Arsene Wenger has been charged with misconduct by the Football Association (FA) after confronting the match officials in the wake of Arsenal’s 1-1 draw with West Brom.

Arsenal appeared set to claim all three points at The Hawthorns on Sunday after a late Alexis Sanchez free-kick deflected in off James McClean, but West Brom rescued a last-gasp point in controversial circumstances.

Calum Chambers was penalised for blocking Kieran Gibbs’ cross with his arm and referee Mike Dean subsequently pointed to the spot.

Arsenal were furious with the decision, as Petr Cech received a booking for remonstrating and Wenger also drew a warning from Dean.

Jay Rodriguez converted the penalty to salvage a draw for the hosts, but Wenger’s protestations continued after the final whistle and he was seen in discussions with Dean in the tunnel, before also entering his changing room.

The FA allege that Wenger did not conduct himself properly and have opted to charge him, releasing the following statement: “Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger has been charged following the West Bromwich Albion game on Sunday [31/12/17].

“It is alleged his language and/or behaviour in the match officials’ changing room after the game was abusive and/or improper and/or questioned the integrity of the match referee.

“He has until 6pm on Friday to respond.”