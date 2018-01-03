Expert Tasks Architects On Building Designs

Architects, Engineers and High Rise Building designers have been advised to be familiar with the processes and also read specialists literatures on multistory building designs.

This was contained in a paper presented by Engr Mpaisinba Princewill during a lecture at the Nigeria Society of Engineers (NSE), Port Harcourt branch, titled “Design consideration for high rise building”, held recently.

Princewill said as the height of the building increases, the drift index reduces, pointing out that other effects of lateral drift on fall buildings are introduction of P-delta effects due to gravity load which could result to building collapse.

He noted that the lower the workability and water, cement ratio, the lower the shrinkage in tall buildings, adding that these movements due to creep and shrinkage introduces stress into the structure elements.

According to him, a tall building when subjected to horizontal load deflects, and such deflection had to be checked as it causes vibration which could induce discomfort on the occupants as well as result in cracks on the structural and non-structural elements in the building.

The Engineer opined that the functioning of the elevators, doors and other components of the building would also be affected, adding that creep, shrinkage and elastic shorting are other aspects that need to be addressed in the design of tall buildings.

Princewill however maintained that hgh-rise buildings are gradually becoming popular in the country, engineers in practice will someday have the opportunity to design one since we are in the era of software application in design of structures the analyses and design of the structures might not be a problem any longer.

Collins Barasimeye