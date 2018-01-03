EPA, Oil Firm Distribute Relief Materials To Egi Communities

Relief materials worth millions of naira were during the yuledtide, distributed to Egi communities in Ogba / Egbema/ Ndoni Local Government Area in Rivers State.

The was made possible through the collaborative efforts of Egi People’s Assembly (EPA) and Total E & P, an oil, firm operating in the area.

The relief materials include, bags of rice, vegetable oil, tinned tomatoes, cows and goats.

Speaking at the distribution centre, Egi Liason office in Nzimiro Street, Port Harcourt,

the President-General of Egi People’s Assembly, Apostle Magus Elemele said the gesture was to cushion the sufferings of the people since the beginning of the crises that had affected them adversely.

Apostle Elemele said “there is visible poverty in Egi land, we are starting life anew, most people have no farm, our means of livehlihood have been destroyed”.

“There is acute shortage of food and drugs I am using this opportunity to appeal to Federal Government, oil frams and corporate organisations to came to our aids.

He thanked Total E & P for its partnership in ensuring that Egi people did not starve.

The President-General, however, commended those who had volunteered to serve in the intenal security arrangement that has restored peace in Egi land.

Without peace, he said, it would have been diffcult for us to distribute relief materials to all corners of Egi”.