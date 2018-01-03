Cycling Association Holds Six-Month Training Programme

The Rivers State Cycling Association has commenced a six-month training programme for young cyclists in the State.

The programme which started yesterday in Port Harcourt aimed at training cyclists on the techniques and rules in the sport and as well keep participants abreast with challenges associated with their chosen career.

According to him, there was no provision for camping, saying that the children are expected to come from their homes to attend the event for the stipulated months.

He however, said that a member of the cycling board has offered to provide launch for all particpants for one month of the programme, adding that others might come up to support the programme in other areas of need.

I am hoping that we would get more support as the programme continues. We want to keep the children physically fit and prepared for the events of the year and where necessary, replace our cyclist who have passed their prime, coach Agogo said.

Meanwhile, the state cyclists will resume training next week in preparation of the forthcoming 2018 edition of the “Garden City Cycling Championship”, scheduled to hold later this month in Port Harcourt.

It would be recalled that the competition which usually holds annually has not been held for the past three years.