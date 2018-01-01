Wike Hails Secondus, Speaker

Last week, which happened to be the last week of the year 2017 was dorminated by Church activities in Rivers State Government House, Port Harcourt.

Events kicked off with Thanksgiving Service at Ecumenical Centre, Port Harcourt in honour of the National Chairman of Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Prince Uche Secondus who hails from the state.

Rivers State Governor, Chief Nyesom Wike, who hosted PDP Governors and major stakeholders in the service restated that PDP governors and well-meaning stakeholders testified that the election that brought Secondus was transparent.

He lauded the PDP chairman for not allowing himself to be swayed by money or other baits as a party leader who stands for the success of the party, inspite of challenges.

While Secondus promised to lead the party to victory in 2019 election, the governors and other heavy weights commended him and assured him of their support.

In a similar vein, Wike also attended the 50th birthday and election victory thanksgiving service of the Speaker of the State House of Assembly, Rt Hon Ikunyi-Owaji Ibani at Saint James Anglican Church, Ataba in Andoni Local Government. He described the Speaker as one who exhibits exemplary leadership qualities in the discharge of his responsibilities.

Wike commended Ibani for his worthy contributions to the development of Rivers State.

Last Monday which was the Christmas day, the Governor in his message to the people of the state urged Christians to use this year’s Christmas to promote love, friendship, peace and reconciliation.

He challenged Rivers people to use the Yuletide to erect platform of love for the greater development of the state.

Another crucial event in Brick House was the reception of hundreds of APC decampees from Opobo-Nkoro Local Government Area to PDP.

Chairman of APC Caucus in Opobo-Nkoro, Arthur Jaja said Wike’s sterling qualities gave impetus to their defection.

The governor who received the decampees in company of the party chairman in the state, Bro Felix Obuah and other stakeholders commended the decampees for coming to PDP, assuring them of equal opportunities with old PDP members.

Wike who noted that APC is deceiving Nigerians, challenged the party to show federal projects executed in the state, stressing that inspite of the harsh economy which made Federal Government and APC-controlled states not to deliver projects, Rivers State has been flourishing with projects.

Conferrment of awards on Wike remains ceaseless as Uzugbani Ekpeye, last Saturday, honoured him with an award of excellence, in appreciation of his good governance.

Speaking at the award ceremony in Ahoada, Wike said the honour would spur him to do more and advised politicians in the area to work in unity and in the interest of the area.

He announced the official flag off of the reconstruction of Western Ahoada County High School on January 4, 2018. He said the kingdom supported him in 2015 governorship election and that his administration will continue to execute projects in the area.

In a similar manner, Wakirike Ethnic Nationality endorsed Wike for a second term, saying that he has treated them fairly through projects execution and appointment.

Chairman of Okrika Divisional Council of Chiefs, Chief Sunday Kalaowolo who spoke on behalf of the nationality said, “As the political drum beat starts in 2018, we the Wakirike people under God, ask you to run for a second term in office.

“We will lay down our lives, not only to vote for you, but to defend our votes. All Okrikans are solidly behind you”.

Wike commended them and assured them of continued projects in the area. He elevated the Amayanabo of Ogoloma to first class status, while Amayanabo of Okrika Town elevated to second class. He also recognise Amayanabo of Okochiri King Ateke Michael Tom as second class traditional stool.

On Boxing Day, Wike inspected ongoing projects in the state and told traders at Mile 1 Market that his administration is in a haste to complete reconstruction of the market as soon as possible.

He noted that the step would check street trading which poses dangers to them and urged them to remain patient.

The governor also met Bolo people of Ogu/Bolo Local Government Area who also endorsed him for a second term. They tied their decision to Wike’s good governance.

Wike, at the function which held in Brick House and attended by Senator Thompson Sekibo, former Minister of Transport, Dr Abiye Sekibo and other traditional and political leaders from the area, commended them and upgraded Amayanabo of Bolo stool, to second class.

Chris Oluoh