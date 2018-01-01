RVHA Lauds Wike For Diligent Implementation Of Budget

The Chairman of the Rivers State House of Assembly Committee on Finance, Hon. Ehie Edison has commended the Rivers State Governor, Chief Nyesom Wike for his diligent implementation of the 2017 budget.

Edison said the successful implementation of the 2017 budget had led to massive transformation of different parts of the state.

In a statement last Saturday, Edison praised the governor’s sustained releases of funds in line with the budget, and the execution of approved projects in line with specifications in the budget.

While describing the implementation of the 2017 budget as a huge success, the chairman, Rivers State House of Assembly Committee on Finance said that the committee carried out its oversight functions on the budget.

Edison said: “On behalf of the 8th Rivers State House of Assembly House Committee on Finance, I thank the Rivers State Government for the successful implementation of the 2017 budget to the letter as appropriated by the Rivers State House of Assembly.

“As part of oversight, we engaged in several budgetary implementation scrutinies in all MDAs and agencies of government. We are satisfied with our findings of very detailed implementation in the release of funds and prudent management of state finances as allocated by the Rivers State House of Assembly.

“I like to take this opportunity to wish the government and people of Rivers State a Happy New Year in advance, very warm and peaceful festive celebrations. Compliments of the season!, Edison added.