RSG Wants Contractors To Intensify Work On Projects

The Rivers State Commissioner for Works, Hon Dumnamene Dekor has urged contractors handling projects in the State to intensify work on construction sites this dry season to facilitate their early completion.

Speaking to newsmen in Omoku, the headquarters of Ogba/Egbema/Ndoni Local Government Area during the inspection of Omoku internal roads under construction and the ongoing dualisation of Omoku-Egbema Road, last Saturday, Dekor who led a team of engineers from the Ministry of Works to the project sites, urged the contractors handling the different roads across the state to step up efforts to ensure that works were completed on sites before the rainy season starts.

Inspecting constructed drains, the commissioner drew attention of the contractor to the flow of the drain, and emphatically urged the contractor to ensure that drains were constructed so that water-flows are emptied into nearby rivers to avoid flooding.

At a stop-over at Sani Abacha Road in the GRA axis of Port Harcourt to inspect ongoing work on streets adjoining the area, Dekor charged the contractors to ensure that they followed the job specification to ensure the standard execution of the projects.

He also charged contractors handling other road projects across the state to intensify efforts to ensure that they completed work on their projects according to specifications and in line with laid down deadlines.

Susan Serekara-Nwikhana