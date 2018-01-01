NUJ Wants Professional Training For Members

The National President, Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ), Mr Waheed Odusile has called on media organisations and state councils of the union to ensure regular training of journalists.

Odusile made the call at a memorial lecture in honour of a veteran journalist, Senator Adamu Augie, as part of the celebration of NUJ Press Week and Award Night of Kebbi Council last Saturday in Birnin Kebbi.

He decried lack of regular training and re-training of journalists, saying it had impacted on the quality of stories being published by media houses.

Odusile urged the state councils of NUJ to work out modalities for training of members of the union.

He also called on the state councils to embark on publication of the experiences and professional input by veteran journalists that would serve as role models to new intakes into the profession.

Odusile also urged the state councils to always ensure strict adherence to the ethics of journalism, saying that standards should be maintained and observed.

“At the national level, efforts will be intensified to uplift members and the profession,’’ he added.

The state chairman of NUJ, Alhaji Aliyu Jajirma, commended the support by the zonal and national leadership of the union in improving the profession.

He said that the council would sustain cordial and professional working relationship with all levels of the society in line with the ethics of the profession.