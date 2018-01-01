MOSOP, Ogoni Monarchs Differ On Military Invasion

The Movement for the Survival of the Ogoni People (MOSOP) and Council of Ogoni Traditional Rulers (COTRA), last weekend, traded words over purported invasion of MOSOP’s secretariat in Bori, Ogoniland, Rivers State by the military.

MOSOP had accused Robo Micheal Limited and the Nigerian Army of forceful occupation of its secretariat in Bori.

MOSOP’s Publicity Secretary, Fegalo Nsuke in a statement, last Friday, said: “About 1.00pm (Wednesday), two military tanks and about 10 trucks loaded with heavily armed soldiers took over the secretariat of MOSOP forcing their way into the main hall to provide backing for a meeting between Robo Micheal and some Ogoni chiefs.

“We are shocked that Robo Micheal, a strange company to Ogoni people who claims to be the new operator of Ogoni oilfields on its first visit to Ogoniland, could only convey such a frightening and intimidating character reminiscent of the brutal years of Gen Sani Abacha, forcefully occupying our secretariat and depicting a strong determination to crush and kill any Ogoni opposition against its intents to resume oil production in the land.

“Indeed, Robo Micheal Limited yesterday demonstrated its inhuman side and true personality signaling real danger to the peace and security of our people. The action of Robo Micheal smacks of the return of military oppression in Ogoniland. We condemn this action of Robo Micheal and the penchant of the Nigerian authorities to deploy troops to repress the wishes of our people.

“We demand a probe into the military occupation of our secretariat yesterday especially given the fact that we have not approved our secretariat for a meeting with Robo Micheal. We specifically call on President Muhammadu Buhari to protect the Ogoni people from this alliance between Robo Micheal and the military. MOSOP wants to reiterate that as an indigenous community, the only demand the Ogoni people have made to the Nigerian state is that our our rights and dignity be respected and this is contained in the Ogoni Bill of Rights,” the statement added.

But in a swift reaction, Chairman of Council of Ogoni Traditional Rulers, Mene Bua-Bagha, King Suanu Baridam, who was among the decision makers that brought Robo Michael to Ogoni, said: “We the chiefs, elders and youth of Ogoni invited Robo Michael Nigeria Limited for a meeting. Based on the security situation, we brought military men and police to secure the place.

Susan Serekara-Nwikhana