Fuel Scarcity Persists In PH …As Motorists Narrate Ordeal

Despite efforts by the Federal Government and other relevant agencies to end the lingering fuel scarcity across the country, the scarcity of petroleum products still persists in Port Harcourt and its environs.

A move round the city, Saturday revealed that travellers were stranded as a result of hike in transport fare due to high cost of petrol (PMS).

Some commercial motorists who spoke with The Tide in Port Harcourt, said, filling stations still sell at N250 per litre instead of the official pump price of N145.

A commercial motorist, Mr Konee Lambert said he bought PMS at N250 from a filling station, adding that most filling stations prefer to sell to black market operators at negotiated prices.

“I don’t know what is really happening, they say the product everywhere, yet we still find it difficult to buy, they, (the filling stations) still sell at N250, per litre this is unfair”.

Another commercial bus driver, Mr Akanimo Udo, also expressed disappointment over the persistence of fuel scarcity in the city. “We are still buying fuel at N250, per litre.

This is affecting our business and we have no option than to increase the transport fare”.

The Tide investigation reveals that, the fare per drop is still N100.00, instead of the normal N50.00 while, transportation fare outside the city is on a daily increase.

Taneh Beemene