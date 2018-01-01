Fuel Hoarding, Criminal – Cleric

The Prelate of the Methodist Church in Nigeria, Bishop Samuel Uche has said that the act of hoarding fuel in the country by some persons is an act of unpatroitism and corruption.

He also alleged that the scarcity of fuel noticed within this Yuletide season is a calculated attempt to sabotage the Christians, festivity.

Uche who disclosed this while speaking to airport correspondents in Port Harcourt last Friday noted that everything surrounding the scarcity appears suspicious.

According to him, there was no scarcity of petrol in all the Salah celebrations, but that the situation became different when it came to Christmas.

“The greatest festivity in the world is Christmas and people sabotage it.

It is not everybody that is happy with the Christmas celebration. Why is fuel available in Salah and scarce in Christmas . The whole thing is suspicious.

“Fuel scarcity in this period appears to be a sabotage, and why must it be now

“They have told us there is enough fuel stock, but you will see a different thing happening. They have always promised but you will see a different thing.

“We are confused in this country and why would government not check corruption in hoarding of fuel, if they are sincere and serious”, Uche said.

The prelate also attributed the high cost of goods to the high cost of fuel, adding that traders will in turn push back the cost of high transportation to consumers.

Corlins Walter