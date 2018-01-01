EPA, Total Donate Materials To Egi Communities

The Egi Peoples Assembly in collaboration with Total Exploration Nigeria Limited has donated food stuff and other materials to some communities in Egi Clan, as part of gestures to celebrate the Yuletide.

Speaking, while handing over the materials to the beneficiaries in Egi Clan, last Friday, the President of the Egi Peoples Assembly, Apostle Magnus Elemele, said the return of people to Egi clan was an indication of unfettered progress in the area.

He called on the people of the various communities in Egi clan to work towards the sustenance of the hard-earned peace in the area.

He commended the Egi Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) partners, Total Exploration Nigeria Limited, for their commitment towards the implementation of their corporate social responsibilities to the beneficiary communities.

The E.P.A. President also assured the commitment of the body towards the smooth implementation of the newly signed MoU between Total and Egi stakeholders.

Speaking with The Tide at the event, one of the Egi stakeholders and traditional ruler in the area, Eze Azubuike Odum-Dibia, expressed gratitude to God for the return of peace in Egi Land.

Odum-Dibia who is the Ochioha and Paramount Ruler of Oboburu Community in Egiland urged Total to live up to their words in the implementation of the MoU process.

He promised to work with other stakeholders to promote peace in Egi land.

Taneh Beemene