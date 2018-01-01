2019: Community Endorses Wike

The Umuebulu Community in Etche Local Government Area of Rivers State has unanimously agreed to remain committed, unwavering and unshakable towards their support for the present administration in the state.

The traditional ruler of the area, HRH, Eze James Nwagwu who stated this in a press statement issued and signed by the Secretary General of Umuebulu Community,Sunny Okere last Saturday said the communities in Umuebulu are committed to return the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the state.

Eze Nwagwu noted that Governor Nyesom Wike has performed creditably well to deserve another four years in office, stressing that the people of Umuebulu community are behind the governor.

According to him,’’ we will continue to struggle to emancipate ourselves from the shackles of greed few that have held Umuebulu people economically hostage for too long.

‘’ We as a Community commend Governor Wike for standing up for justice in Umuebulu Community so far, and pledged our support for his second tenure’’, he said