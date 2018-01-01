2018: Wike Pledges Sustained Project Delivery

The Rivers State Governor, Chief Nyesom Wike has declared that 2018 will be another year of sustained execution of development projects across the state.

The governor noted that his administration will intensify efforts at keeping all campaign promises to the Rivers people in 2018.

In a New Year message, Wike said: “To this end, massive investments in infrastructure, access to education and training, qualitative healthcare and the creation of economic opportunities will remain some of our key priorities.

“In so doing, no part of the state will be left behind just as we shall also ensure that every person is carried along on our way to building sustainable prosperity for us and our children”.

The governor while acknowledging that the challenges of development are great due to the harsh economic climate, urged Rivers people to keep hope alive and embrace the New Year with courage and the hope to reap the fruits of their hard work.

“We all share the responsibility of building our state and country. Let us therefore continue to demonstrate the values of hard work, patriotism and integrity and strengthen our commitment to building a just, accountable and inclusive society of our dreams where nobody is left behind”, the governor said.

While wishing the people a prosperous 2018, Wike said that the state recorded key achievements in 2017.

He said: “As a government, we moved the state several notches forward. We constructed and added many kilometres of roads to the existing road network. We rehabilitated, equipped and transformed hundreds of basic education and secondary schools as well as built new faculty buildings for our tertiary institutions. We also strengthened the healthcare delivery system and improved performance.

“We promoted the rule of law and enhanced access to justice with the building of new courts for the state as well as the federal courts and improved welfare of judicial officers for greater productivity”.

Wike said that in the course of 2017 the state government successfully restored the state’s broken economy, placing it on the path of growth and regeneration.

He reiterated with gratitude that the numerous achievements recorded by his administration were because of the support and cooperation extended to him by Rivers people.

“Together, we have worked hard towards realising our vision for a truly peaceful, secure and prosperous Rivers State”, he said.

On the New Year, Wike noted: “It is always exciting to see out an old year and usher in a new one. Although, 2017 has been a very difficult year, we still have reasons to thank God for life and look forward with renewed hope for a better New Year.

“I wish all Rivers people a happy, successful and prosperous New Year, 2018”.