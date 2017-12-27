Wike Urges United Platform For Rivers Dev

The Rivers State Governor, Chief Nyesom Wike has advised Rivers politicians, irrespective of political affiliation, to embrace a common platform to attract federal projects to the state.

Wike said that the united front is needed to challenge the current situation where the APC Federal Government deliberately denies the state her benefits, despite the state’s contributions to the wealth of the country.

Speaking last Sunday during the thanksgiving and reception in honour of the member representing Tai/Eleme/Oyigbo Federal Constituency, Hon Barry Mpigi in Kpite-Tai, Tai Local Government Area of the state, Wike said all politicians should place Rivers development ahead of their political affiliation.

He said while the All Progressives Congress-led Federal Government institutes fluid projects in Rivers State, it funds projects in northern states.

He said: “My coming here today tells you that in unity, we will have development.

Let us put heads together to understand that anything that will bring development to Ogoni, all of us, should do it.

“It doesn’t matter the political party that you belong to, you cannot see something wrong happening to your people and keep quiet”, Wike said.

He pointed out that the NLNG has deposited N60billion for the Bodo-Bonny Road, but the Federal Government has refused to pay its N60billion counterpart fund for the execution of the project.

“But two days ago, the Federal Government awarded a project for Abuja-Kaduna-Kano Road at N154billion. Look at the one NLNG said they are bringing N60billion for, it has become an issue of politics”, he said.

He reiterated his demand for the commensurate release of funds for the Niger Delta to balance the $1billion to be withdrawn from the Excess Crude Account (ECA) to fight Boko Haram.

Wike said Rivers politicians must work together to avert the suffering of the people.

Responding, member of the House of Representatives representing Tai/Eleme/Oyigbo Federal Constituency, Hon Barry Mpigi advocated development of Rivers State.

He pointed out that the roads constructed by the governor were useful to both APC and PDP members.

Mpigi said that he was not under any obligation on who to relate with, adding that he was being guided by the interest of his people.