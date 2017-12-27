Six Feared Dead In Renewed Southern Kaduna Attack

As people of Nindem village in Godogodo Chiefdom of Jenma’a Local Government Area of Kaduna State were still mourning the death of four members of the community killed by a gunman Friday night, another attack was launched at Ungwan Mailafiya in Kwagiri District of Gwong Chiefdom of the same local government leaving six persons dead.

The attack coming on the eve of Christmas Day was reminiscent of the sad attack at Goska on the eve of last year’s Christmas celebration where several persons were killed.

The state Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), Aliyu Mukhtar, could not confirm the development as he did not pick his calls or reply the text message sent to his mobile line as at the time of filing this report.

But member representing Jema’a/ Sanga Federal Constituency in the House of Representatives, Shehu Nicholas Garba, in a statement yesterday condemned the attack, calling on the security personnel and Governor Nasir El-Rufai to do something urgently.

He said, “it was with deep shock and concern that I received the news of the attack on Nindem Village in Godogodo Chiefdom at about 10pm on Friday, December 22, 2017.

“In this attack, four persons were killed and 10 others were critically injured. The dead were buried the following day under the watch of the security personnel.

“The wounded are currently being attended to at the Throneroom Hospital in Kafanchan while other severe cases have been referred to JUTH in Jos”.