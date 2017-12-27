RATTAWU Vows To Pursue Media, Culture Salary Structure In 2018

The Radio, Television, Theatre and Arts Workers Union of Nigeria (RATTAWU) has vowed to pursue the Media and Culture Salary Structure vigorously in 2018.

The General-Secretary, RATTAWU Mr Akpausoh Akpausoh, said this in a statement made available to reporters in Abuja, recently.

Akpausoh said that the decision was taken at the end of the union National Executive Council (NEC) held in Abuja, recently .

According to him, the leadership of the union is to pursue the issue of Media and Culture Salary Structure vigorously in the coming year 2018.

“It has therefore set up a committee to engage government and stakeholders concerned in this regard”, he said.

He said that NEC in session also frowned at the recent call by the National Assembly for the sale of National Assets of strategic importance such as National Theatre, Tafawa Balewa Square.

He said that others are Nigeria Television Authority (NTA), Federal Radio Corporation of Nigeria (FRCN), Voice of Nigeria (VON), among others.

The General-Secretary said that the sale of the national assets and the organisations was not only ill-motivated but betrayed the mind-set of those behind the moves.

“Any attempt to allow these monumental structures/institutions of national interest to be controlled by private sectors will deprive the masses of their rights to information and existence, shall be strongly resisted,‘’ he said.

He said that NEC in session also observed that some members of the union had crossed the reasonable line of freedom of expression.

The NEC added that members were using online platforms and chart rooms to malign the leadership of the union and the management of some federal establishments.

“In order to curb these excesses and to bring sanity to the union, all chart rooms that have any connection with RATTAWU in whatever form are to be closed.

“A new one will be created by the National Secretariat and managed by the office of the General-Secretary”, he said.

The leadership of the union also noted that check-off dues would hence forth be on two per cent on consolidated arising from the approval of 2011 amended Constitution of RATTAWU.

He however called on members to be committed and loyal to the leadership of the union and management of their organisation.