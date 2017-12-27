PCRC Tasks Youth On Creativity

The Police Community Relations Committee (PCRC) has called on youths in Khana Local Government Area, to shun violence and embrace creative activities to secure their future.

The National Organising Secretary of PCRC, Comrade Austin Young, made the call while addressing youths and stakeholders of Gwara Community in Khana Local Government Area, during a peace, security and economic summit organised by the Gwara Youth Leadership Forum, in partnership with P.C.R.C. at Gwara Town, last Tuesday.

Austin Young, who described youth as the active population and hope of any nation, cautioned against youths movement in anti-social activities, which lead to wanton loss of lives of youths.

He urged youths in the community to acquire skills and engage in vocational trainings to become productive and useful to themselves and the society at large.

Young also assured of the PCRC’s commitment to partner with youth bodies in the local government area to promote sustainable peace and development in the area.

Earlier in his address, the Coordinator of Gwara Youths Leadership Forum, Comrade Kpugisi Neemene, had thanked the PCRC for partnering with the body towards promoting peace and development in Gwara Community and Khana local government area in general.

He appealed to the Rivers State government to give priority attention to youths empowerment programmes in the various communities in Rivers State, to engage the teeming youth in profitable ventures.

The youth leader commended the leaders and traditional leaders of Gwara community over their efforts in promoting peace in the area.

On his part, the Paramount Ruler of Bien Gwara Community and Chairman, Gwara Council of Chiefs and Elders, HRH, Mene Macdonald Nwiyor ll, thanked the Gwara Youth Leadership Forum for organising the programme and called on youths in the community to take advantage of the summit to turn a new lease of life.

The monarch further urged the youths to channel their energies towards productive economic activities and shun violence and other forms of criminalities.

