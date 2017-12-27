Lai-Mohammed Says It’s Passion To Give Back To My People Via Football

Member, Lagos State House of Assembly, representing Ikeja 1 Constituency, Mr Folajimi Lai-Mohammed last Sunday said that he was determined to empower youths through sponsorship of grassroots football competitions.

Lai-Mohammed made the assertion while speaking with newsmen on the sidelines of Ikeja Constituency 1 Football Youth Programme in Lagos that saw Olusosun emerge champions of the 2017 edition.

Olusosun football team defeated Wasinmi 2-1 on penalties following a goalless draw at regulation time at the Opebi Primary School Sports Ground in Ikeja.

Other areas under the Constituency 1 which participated in the one-day football event are Opebi, Oregun, Onilekere, Onigbongbo, Alausa and G.R.A.

An overwhelmed Lai-Mohammed said that using football as a tool for bringing the youth together and fostering healthy relationships in his constituency was part of his vision for Ikeja 1.

“I am committed to doing more for the constituency; football at the grassroots needs more attention to develop and mold proper youths from our communities.

“With the Yuletide, it is indeed a well laid out plan to see that the youths in my constituency have fun together and have a proper bonding among themselves.

“Hopefully we will continue in this light because we want to see more activities that would ensure youths are properly motivated and reject vices that could lead them nowhere but distractions,’’ he said.

Meanwhile, ace comedian, Okechukwu Onyegbule, popularly known as “Okey Bakassi’’ by his fans and Folarin Falana known as Falz the “Bad Guy’’ commended the event.

“I am delighted to be here to support the initiative and I am confident that with what I have seen, more stars will be developed through this programme.

“We need to get the youth off the streets and give them the platform to succeed in life by encouraging and acknowledging their talents,’’ Onyegbule said.

Falana said that the future of Nigeria was developing the youth the proper way and that Lai-Mohammed has shown a great deal on how to go about it.