Group Cautions Against Media War Among Kinsmen

The President General of Ogbakor lkwerre Socio-Cultural Organisation (World Wide), Rev Simeon C.Achinehu, has warned lkwerre sons and daughters against use of hate and abusive utterances on themselves in the media.

He gave the warning in his address at the end of year party organised by the supreme council of government-recognised lkwerre Traditional Rulers in Port Harcourt.

Achinehu regretted that only the lkwerres could take their differences to the public domain in an attempt to spike each other. The Ogbakor lkwerre P-G, was of the view that such attitude was wrong and should be discouraged among the people. The Emeritus Prof, who encouraged the lkwerres to belong to political parties of their choice, said that they must learn how to love and cherish each other and live above party lines.

The chairman of the occasion, Onueze C J Okocha (SAN), said that the group had done well going by the relative peace enjoyed in their various domains.

He also recalled that the association had assumed an all-important position in the state and added that they have become a veritable tool in traditional knowledge and culture.

Okocha further tasked the royal fathers on the need to do more in order to bridge the gaps where necessary.