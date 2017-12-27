Ekiti LG Poll: Confirmation Of PDP’s Popularity – Ologbondiyan

Following the sweeping victory of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in last weekend’s Ekiti State local government polls, the party has affirmed that the outcome of the election is a proof of its popularity in the state.

PDP National Publicity Secretary, Kola Ologbondiyan, said in statement issued in Abuja on Tuesday said that the victory in the state is “clear and firm evidence” of its popularity not only in Ekiti State but also in the entire Southwest and the nation at large.

PDP described the election as credible, free and fair, adding that “the landslide victory is a direct response by the people to the achievements of the Governor Ayo Fayose-led PDP government, in line with the ideology, vision and programmes of the party.”

While stating that the southwest region has always been its stronghold, the PDP further said that it has repositioned to retake the governorship of all its original states, particularly those in the southwest and the northern parts of the country while ultimately winning the Presidency and the majority in the National Assembly, come 2019.

The party said Nigerians have since seen through the deception and incompetence of the APC and are now very eager to kick out the ruling party at all levels of government.

The leading opposition party thanked the people of Ekiti state for their unrelenting support and charged the newly elected officials to reciprocate the gesture by working hard to ensure that the people continued to enjoy the dividends of democracy as already consolidated by Governor Fayose.

He congratulated Governor Ayo Fayose over the victory and urged their members across the nation to redouble their efforts in mobilizing for future elections, particularly, the 2019 general elections.