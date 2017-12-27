Command Will Use Sports To Boost Security State – CP

The Commissioner of Police in Enugu State, Mr Mohammed Danmallam, says the Police Command will continue to use sports to boost security in the state.

The command’s Spokesman, SP Ebere Amaraizu, said in a statement that the commissioner said this in a commendation letter to the Captain of Crime Busters FC, Enugu, Chidi Nwite.

Amaraizu said that the police boss lauded Nwite after his arrival from One Service, One Game (OSOM) Games held in Kaduna State for police and other security services.

In the games, he said, Nwite supported police team in clinching the overall first position, including football.

“Sports is an important element that engages the mind of all and sundry. It is all embracing.

“We must continue to use it to reach out to members of the public for effective goodwill and partnership that will bring about safe and secure environment,’’ Amaraizu quoted Danmallam as saying. The police spokesman revealed that the commissioner had directed for a recognition ceremony for all those sports men and women that had made the command proud nationally and internationally.

“This will help to encourage them to put in their best in subsequent sporting event, the commissioner said.

Tidesports source gathered that Nwite is also the captain of the Zone 9 Police Football Team that won Gold medal in the football event at the last Nigeria Police Games held at the mainbowl of the National Stadium, Abuja.