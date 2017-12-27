The home-based Super Eagles resumed training in Abuja yesterday evening at the FIFA Goal Project, after they were given a day off on Christmas day.
Officials also confirmed that the final squad for the CHAN tournament in Morocco will fly out on January 3, a day later than scheduled.
The Eagles will train in Rabat, before they head out to Tangier on January 15, for their opening game against Rwanda.
The team co-ordinator, Patrick Pascal, said there are now 31 players in camp. Officials also said a final squad of 23 players will be named before their departure to Morocco.
CHAN 2018: Super Eagles Resume Training After Christmas Break
