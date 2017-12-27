Accept Polls Results, Jonathan Tells Liberians

Former President, Dr Goodluck Jonathan, has met with the Liberia’s major presidential candidates, and sued for peace and transparency in the presidential run-off elections, conducted in the country, yesterday.

Jonathan, who is co-leading the United States’ National Democratic Institute (NDI) International Elections Observation Mission to the country, made the appeal in Liberia’s capital, Monrovia, yesterday.

The former president spoke during separate meetings with the two contestants in the race – former FIFA World Football Player of the Year, Mr. George Weah, and incumbent Vice President, Joseph Boakai.

His media adviser, Mr Ikechukwu Eze, said in a statement, that the meetings were held behind closed doors, early yesterday in the country’s capital.

While calling for a free and fair process in the Boxing Day polls, he advised the two presidential candidates to accept the result of the elections in the interest of peace and stability in Liberia.

Weah of the opposition Coalition for Democratic Change (CDC), and Boakai of the ruling Unity Party (UP) are battling to succeed outgoing President Ellen Johnson-Sirleaf, whose constitutional two terms in office would end in January.

Jonathan met with both men alongside former President of Kosovo, Atifete Jahjaga; former Minister of Foreign Affairs of Ghana, Hanna Tetteh, and other NDI leaders, according to Eze.

He noted that the future of Liberia depended on the outcome of the run-off, urging Weah and Boakai to advise their supporters to conduct themselves peacefully during the elections.

“In any election, there are winners and losers. Only one presidential candidate will be declared winner.

“The other should accept the election results to avoid a political crisis, especially if there are no good grounds to challenge the outcome,” he was quoted as saying.

Jonathan equally called on the National Electoral Commission, security agencies and other stakeholders to be conscientious in playing their role to ensure a “peaceful, inclusive and transparent electoral process’’.

“The economy of Liberia will benefit immensely from a positive and peaceful outcome, as a free and fair process would go a long way in reassuring investors that the country is now safe for lasting investment.

“If the election fails it means Liberia has failed, it also means that Liberia has failed West Africa and failed the entire Africa.”

The former president noted that Nigeria and other West African nations played vital roles in stabilising the nation, urging Liberians not to do anything that could jeopardise the post-war peace in the land.

“Although both candidates pointed out some lapses in the preparations, especially with the issue of the voter register, they however agreed to accept the outcome of the results.

Speaking at the meeting, Weah reportedly said he was prepared to accept the outcome of the election.