Yuletide: Okorocha Assures Residents Of Adequate Security

Governor Rochas Okorocha of Imo State has assured residents of adequate security in the state during the Christmas period.

Okorocha gave the assurance in a statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Mr Sam Onwuemeodo, made available to newsmen in Owerri.

He said that the 2017 Christmas will be the best ever to be celebrated by Christians in the state in particular and across the nation.

The governor urged Christians to focus on the promises of God for their lives and not on the problems confronting them.

According to him, peace shall reign in the land.

Okorocha also assured Imo people in Diaspora coming back for the Christmas of their security during the festive period.

He called on all to remember the poor and needy, show love and give helping hands to those in want during the period.

“That is the Spirit of Christmas and that is what Christ came for. He came and died for us, that those who have no help can find help.

“ Let us do this to our fellow mortals as a duty we owe each other,” the governor said.