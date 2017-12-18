VC Anchors African Dev On Science, Technology Research

The Vice Chancellor of the

Rivers State University (RSU), Nkpolu, Port Harcourt, Rivers State, Prof Blessing Chimezie Didia has identified science and technology research as a bedrock for African development.

Prof Blessing Didia stated this when he granted in audience, a delegation of the Youths For Greater Africa Initiative who paid him a courtesy visit in his office, in Port Harcourt, Tuesday.

The visit The Tide gathered was part of the programme of the five days International Science and Technology Conference held at the state university which was organised YFGAI.

He stated that if Science and Technology and Research are properly harnessed, it would revolutionalise the African continent.

According to him, the initiatives was geared toward mobilising and redirecting the mindset of the youths that would fast track the rapid development of Science and Technology in the continent.

The Vice Chancellor posited that the Port Harcourt Science Fair/Expo was apt adding that the country was diversifying from oil to other sectors in order to advance the greatness of the country.

Prof Blessing Didia while thanking the youths for ogranising the conference added that it would serve as a wake-up call for Africans to determine their destinies through the application of research findings in the development of the continent.

Earlier, the leader of the group, Comrade Omeru-Jerry Freeborn told the Vice Chancellor that the institution was chosen for the convention because of the university’s place in the development of Science and Technology and Research in the country.

He used the opportunity to commend the Vice Chancellor for his administration support to youth development in the state as well as his contributions to the advancement of education in Africa.