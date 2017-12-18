Secondus: Rivers Women, LG Boss Hail Wike

As Rivers State Governor, Chief Nyesom Wike continues to break more political grounds across the nation, more commendation have continued to pour in for Governor, describing him as God- sent to the people of the state.

Those who spoke to The Tide, mostly Rivers women, described the Governor as a man of his words and an achiever, stating that since he took over leadership of the party in the state, the state has witnessed progress and infrastructural development.

The former State Chairperson of National Council of Women Societies (NCWS), Mrs Eunice Igwe and the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Woman leader in Port Harcourt Local Government Area,Barrister Comfort Agumagu commended the Governor for the support given to the elected National Chairman of the Party Prince Uche Secondus stating that his level of support and assistance were commendable.

The women also congratulated the Governor on his birthday, adding that for him to attain 50 years while still in office qualifies him as a Golden Governor.

They prayed God to continue to grant the Governor the wisdom and strength to continue to carry out his good works in the state.

The women also commended Prince Uche Secondus for his victory as the National Chairman of the PDP, stating that he is a round peg in a round role

They lauded the Governor’s support for Prince Secondus to become the National Chairman of the PDP and prayed that God should continue to grant Wike the wisdom and strength to carry out his good work in the state.

However,The Caretaker Committee Chairman of Emohua Local Government Area,Chief Godspower Woka and the Labour Party Chieftain, Prince Chioma Chinwo have commended Governor Wike on his birthday, wishing him more years in office and good health.