Secondus Reveals PDP’s New Agenda, Policy -Says Party’ll Win In 2019

The newly elected National

Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Prince Uche Secondus has revealed a new working policy and agenda for the party.

In the new agenda, the method of rewarding members will be based on performance from the ward, while the national secretariat will no longer interfere in the operations of the state.

Secondus who disclosed this while addressing a mammoth crowd that received him at the Port Harcourt International Airport, Omagwa last Wednesday evening, said that the National Secretariat of the party will be open to members from the 36 states.

He said that the National Secretariat will remain for at least three days in any of the states, adding that it will afford them the opportunity to interact with the people at the grassroots.

“We want to return power to the people because power belongs to the people. PDP is the only platform that can unite Nigeria.

“Your coming here to welcome me in this great number is simply welcoming the party that will take over power in 2019. We will win, and we will win big.

“Whether they like it or not, we are going to win, and we will win big. The PDP is the only party that will bring national unity.

“The APC is totally broken, and Nigeria is heading towards disintegration and we will not allow that to happen in this country”.

“Our system has changed and the time of hijacking rewards and wearing Agbada in Abuja is over. If you deliver your ward and your unit, you will be recognised by Abuja.

“Our new slogan is “we are going to win, win and win”. Abuja will no longer interfere in the running of the state. States will be free to mobilize their grassroots”, Secondus said. The new PDP National Chairman, however thanked the Rivers State Governor, Chief Nyesom Wike and other PDP governors for their support during the convention. He also thanked other leaders of the party, particularly those from Rivers State, and praised the Almighty God for making that day possible for the convention to hold.

By: Corlins Walter.