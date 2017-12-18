Police Arrest Three Cult Members, Recover Arms

Cross River State Police Command yesterday arrested suspected cult members and recovered two locally made pistols, two live cartridges and one expanded cartridge.

The Commissioner of Police, Mr Hafiz Inuwa disclosed this in an interview with newsmen in Calabar.

Inuwa said that the suspects were arrested by a team of policemen attached to the Operation Skolombo Special Task Force set up by the State government to mop up street urchins and other criminals in Calabar.

He said that the suspects were arrested on December 16 by men of the Skolombo unit on routine patrol within city.

“On the night of December 16 2017, our men arrested three suspected cult members who belong to Vikings confraternity group.

“During the arrest, we recovered two locally made pistols, two live cartridges and one expanded cartridge.

“We have handed over the suspects to the Anti-Cult and Kidnapping Squad for thorough investigation,’’ he said.

The Commissioner said the command would not relent in arresting and prosecuting anyone caught in crime or any form of illegality in the state.